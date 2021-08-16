Morgan Stanley Has $12.53 Million Stock Position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 6,149.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,086,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,909,198 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Sundial Growers worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. ATB Capital upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

SNDL opened at $0.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 6.20. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $3.96.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

