Morgan Stanley Raises American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $62.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

American International Group stock opened at $54.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

