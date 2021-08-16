Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 780.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,137,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007,821 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Paya worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth about $4,433,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Paya by 44.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth approximately $14,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $10.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.06.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYA shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

