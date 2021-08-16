Morgan Stanley Sells 10,291 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Middlesex Water worth $12,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSEX. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $25,851.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total value of $316,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,702. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSEX opened at $108.86 on Monday. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 0.31.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Boenning Scattergood cut Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

