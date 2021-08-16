Morgan Stanley Sells 10,628 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,628 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.89% of Encore Wire worth $12,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,523,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

WIRE stock opened at $87.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.15.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The business had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

