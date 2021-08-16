Morgan Stanley Sells 1,569,870 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,569,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of Green Plains worth $12,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Green Plains by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,265 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth about $68,694,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Green Plains by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,331,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,039,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Green Plains by 5,760.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,926 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Green Plains by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,066,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 127,600 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPRE opened at $36.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.81.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $402,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $658,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,050. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

