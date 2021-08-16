Morgan Stanley Sells 16,900 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of National Fuel Gas worth $12,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $1,397,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.03.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $52.75 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.