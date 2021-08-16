Morgan Stanley Sells 47,355 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $12,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $57.25 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.13.

