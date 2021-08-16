Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,758 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Rogers worth $12,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,367,000 after buying an additional 204,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,893,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers by 238.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after buying an additional 61,661 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Rogers during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,095,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Rogers by 43.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after buying an additional 43,816 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROG opened at $201.32 on Monday. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $207.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

