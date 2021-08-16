Morpheus Labs Price Up 9.1% This Week (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.0581 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $24.77 million and $1.29 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00063699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00017224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.79 or 0.00938042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00110241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00047042 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 425,964,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.