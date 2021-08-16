Morpheus Labs Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.98 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $22.98 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00060899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $420.16 or 0.00907209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00048073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00104677 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 425,964,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.