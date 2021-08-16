MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $13.67

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.67, but opened at $13.25. MorphoSys shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 492 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on MOR. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 51.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 17.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

