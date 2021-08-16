MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $13.67

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.67, but opened at $13.25. MorphoSys shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 492 shares traded.
A number of research firms have commented on MOR. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.
The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42.
About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)
MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.
