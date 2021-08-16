Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 50,604 Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF comprises about 2.3% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 177,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,813,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,459,000 after buying an additional 3,811,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,239,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,963,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,228,000 after buying an additional 1,167,315 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,348,000 after buying an additional 533,251 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,857. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

