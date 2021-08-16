Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Buys 748 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 2.9% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $261,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.98. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,776. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $166.95.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

