Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 395.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $340.28. The company had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,432. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $249.34 and a one year high of $341.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.49.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

