Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF comprises 2.5% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

FPX traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.20. 706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,374. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.71. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

