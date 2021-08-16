Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. ProShares Online Retail ETF makes up about 1.7% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONLN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 77.6% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONLN traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.97. 145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,123. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.94.

