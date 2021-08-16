Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. ALPS Clean Energy ETF makes up 2.5% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACES. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 345.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.85. 38,890 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.01.

