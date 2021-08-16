Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $1.92 Million in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF makes up about 1.6% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned 19.79% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FTLB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.26. 2,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.