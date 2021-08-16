Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $2.60 Million in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF makes up about 2.2% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned 1.12% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $446,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

AIRR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.33. 3,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,814. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.92. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $43.15.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

