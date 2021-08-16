Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 14,748 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,748 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1,236.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,888,000 after acquiring an additional 427,537 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2,610.4% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 388,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after buying an additional 373,986 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4,655.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 361,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after buying an additional 354,078 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 322,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 26,394 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GTO traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,996. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.22. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

