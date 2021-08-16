Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Takes $4.40 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 99,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,000. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF comprises 3.8% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWV. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 98.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000.

PWV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.90. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,219. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.57.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

