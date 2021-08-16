Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF makes up 2.6% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned approximately 13.98% of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSA. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 52.8% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF in the first quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSA remained flat at $$49.18 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.85.

