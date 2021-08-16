Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,650 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 79.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,498 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.8% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $123.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $99.57 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $219.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

