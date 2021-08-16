Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 220,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,750,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,727,000 after acquiring an additional 412,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 651,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 76,217 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.65. 6,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,065. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

