Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,095 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 139.7% during the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 143,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 83,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.84. 82,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,844,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

