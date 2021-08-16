Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 25,389 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.2% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $61.50. 1,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,258. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

