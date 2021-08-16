Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Motus GI in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 8,058.18%.

MOTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Motus GI stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.61. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Motus GI by 74.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.