mStable USD (MUSD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $185,346.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.81 million and $185,346.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,442.61 or 1.00024729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00033578 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00079167 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000998 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00012665 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002705 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

