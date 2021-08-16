MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

Several analysts recently commented on MTYFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

MTYFF stock opened at $54.45 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

