Multiplier (BMXX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $42,800.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 46.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $42,800.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00004230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00052488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00135303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00157714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,622.17 or 1.00478023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.46 or 0.00923391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.90 or 0.06913519 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.