Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €285.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €287.00 ($337.65) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €275.25 ($323.82).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

