MurAll (PAINT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.12 Million

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. MurAll has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MurAll has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00063028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00017095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427.16 or 0.00922955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00109530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047401 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,689,502 coins and its circulating supply is 8,936,431,941 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

