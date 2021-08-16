MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Short Interest Up 66.7% in July

MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MVPT opened at $0.49 on Monday. MVP has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.73.

About MVP

MVP Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of online travel services. It is a registered seller of travel, and has vendor agreements with the travel companies, including Carnival Cruises Lines, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Apple Vacations, FunJet Vacations, Hilton, Hyatt, Hertz, Avis, United Airlines Vacat1ions, Air Canada and Westjet.

