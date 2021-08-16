MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Short Interest Up 66.7% in July

MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MVPT opened at $0.49 on Monday. MVP has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.73.
About MVP
