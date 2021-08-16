MyNeighborAlice 24-Hour Volume Hits $208.80 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.95 or 0.00027930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $272.04 million and approximately $208.80 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00062345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.65 or 0.00917685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00048814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00103779 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

