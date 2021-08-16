Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will report sales of $57.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.33 million and the highest is $73.51 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $213.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.76 million to $225.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $486.72 million, with estimates ranging from $426.64 million to $546.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYOV shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $307,721.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,438.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MYOV opened at $21.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

