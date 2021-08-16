Mysterium Trading 3.8% Higher This Week (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. Mysterium has a total market cap of $7.94 million and $15,013.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000855 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mysterium has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00062345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.65 or 0.00917685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00048814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00103779 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

