MyWish Price Up 32.6% Over Last 7 Days (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, MyWish has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. One MyWish coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $19,232.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00016648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.30 or 0.00906143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00104761 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

