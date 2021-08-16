NAOS Finance Market Capitalization Tops $9.17 Million (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded 33.8% higher against the dollar. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $9.17 million and $1.76 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00057617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00135254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00158672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,522.05 or 1.00276110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.47 or 0.00923538 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.97 or 0.00700454 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

