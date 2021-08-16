Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 7,897 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,967 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.56. 170,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,898,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82. General Motors has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

