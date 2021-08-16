Narwhal Capital Management Buys 1,286 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.9% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 46.2% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.4% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.62. The company had a trading volume of 20,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,758. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $464.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

