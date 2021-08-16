Narwhal Capital Management Buys 1,587 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.6% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,698. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $219.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $99.57 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

