Narwhal Capital Management Cuts Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after buying an additional 16,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 413,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 360,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BTT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.31. 623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,501. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

