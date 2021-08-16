Narwhal Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,712 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.02. 4,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15. The company has a market cap of $210.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

