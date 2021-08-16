Narwhal Capital Management Grows Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

CINF traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.47. 1,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,107. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.21. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

