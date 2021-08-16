Narwhal Capital Management Has $10.58 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,042 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.95 on Monday, reaching $163.13. The stock had a trading volume of 31,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,243. The firm has a market cap of $129.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

