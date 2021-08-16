Narwhal Capital Management Has $33.79 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $9.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,758.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,618.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

