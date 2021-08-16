Narwhal Capital Management Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 188,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,147,941. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $234.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

