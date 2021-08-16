Narwhal Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises 1.4% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,707,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,308,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after acquiring an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.27. 2,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,255. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $233.19.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

