Narwhal Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 40,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,812. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.20 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.34.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

